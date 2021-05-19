Top diplomats of several countries to attend UN General Assembly first time since pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. The top diplomats of several countries will personally travel to the UN to participate in a session of the General Assembly on Palestine and Israel on May 20 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Brenden Varma, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, reported on Wednesday.

The spokesman noted that the personal participation of the representatives of a number of countries at the level of ministers is expected. He specified that this would be the first time the high dignitaries personally travel to the UN since the beginning of the pandemic.

He did not specify the representatives of which countries will participate in the session. According to TASS’ sources, the meeting at the UN will be attended by the regional foreign ministers, including Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan.