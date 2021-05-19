‘Good progress’ achieved at Vienna talks, Iran’s senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has noted a good progress after the past two weeks of talks in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear program. He spoke to journalists before a session of a delegation of Iran's Joint Commission and the international "five" (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on the complete revival of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

"During the past two weeks <...> during the negotiations a good progress has been achieved but there are several key issues which need to be studied additionally and to be resolved in the capitals [of member states], and we hope to do so in the next few days," Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. "Today, after more than two weeks of the negotiations, we will have a final meeting and the delegations will return to their capitals for further consultations. In the next round of talks we will have to sum up the results," he said.

According to the Mehr news agency, the senior diplomat stated that there were fewer disagreements. According to him, "there were the bilateral and multilateral talks between various delegations at the level of experts, representatives. We tried to reach a single opinion on the pressing issues, remove the disagreements or minimize them. As result, currently we have an opportunity to reach a compromise," the diplomat said.

The sessions of Iran's Joint Commission and the international "five" have been underway in Vienna since early April. The work is also conducted at the level of experts in three working groups to resolve the practical issues in order to revive the implementation of the JCPOA: the removal of Washington’s sanctions against Tehran (and the future return of the US to the deal) and Iran’s implementation of its nuclear obligations.

The representatives of the member states are also conducting consultations with the US delegation. There are no direct talks between the US representatives and the Iranian delegation in Vienna. The participants note a steady progress. The experts also continue working on the text of the future agreement. All the delegations intend to apply every effort to conclude the negotiations by the end of May.