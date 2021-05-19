WHO representative in Russia refuses to comment on approval of Sputnik V in EU

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, has abstained from commenting on the prospects of the EU certifying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

"I do not work for the European Union, I work for the WHO, so this question should be addressed to the EU," she said in response to a corresponding question by the Govorit Moskva radio station on Wednesday.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by the regulators of about 60 countries with the total population surpassing 1.5 bln people. Over 30 countries have already launched mass inoculation with Sputnik V. The efficacy of the jab at the level of 91.6% was confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency reported that it began the rolling review of the vaccine. According to the forecasts of a representative of the regulator, the registration may be completed by the end of May.