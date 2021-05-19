WHO envoy hopeful Moscow’s downward trend in coronavirus cases will hold

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken note of the current decline in coronavirus cases in Moscow, WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station on Wednesday. She was hopeful that the trend would hold.

"I can see that a downward trend has been going on in Moscow for four days, we hope that it will continue like this. Let’s be optimistic," Vujnovic said.

When asked about the possibility of a third coronavirus wave in Russia, the WHO official emphasized the need to closely monitor the ups and downs in the number of COVID-19 cases. "We can see ups and downs not only in Europe but all around the world. I do agree with Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s sanitary watchdog] that there is no reason to speak about waves but it is important to note when the number of cases begins to increase. It’s been a year and a half since the pandemic broke out and now we know how to stop cases from rising," Vujnovic added.

The WHO envoy stressed that people’s failure to comply with sanitary rules, observe social distancing and wear face masks would always lead to a rise in infections. Vujnovic also said that mass vaccination could help stop more mutations from emerging. "The risk of mutations is higher when the virus spreads quickly and it is hard to say how it will impact the situation," the WHO representative noted.