Israeli army strikes Hamas military complex in Gaza — IDF press service

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army hit a military complex belonging to the technological division of Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The attacked facility is located in the area of Jabalia, in the north of the enclave, it said.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. According to the latest updates from the Palestinian health ministry, as many as 239 people have been killed, including 219 in Gaza with over 60 children and 36 women among them.

At least 12 Israelis were killed.