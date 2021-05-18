Israel delivers 120 strikes at targets in Gaza Strip over part day\

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered 120 strikes at various targets in the Gaza Strip, including ten rocket launchers, over the past 24 hours, the Times of Israel said on Tuesday, citing IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman.

According to Zilberman, several strikes were delivered "in the affluent Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, home to many Hamas leaders." He also said that Israeli forces were getting prepared to strike "new locations" in the coming night.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

According to the latest reports, at least 12 Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been injured. The Palestinian side reports more than 230 deaths, including 213 in the Gaza Strip, and more than 6,000 wounded (in the Gaza Strip and West Bank).