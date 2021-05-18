National security must not relax, experienced agencies work against Belarus — Lukashenko

Lukashenko vows to call early elections, only if the US does the same

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on national security officers not to relax and keep the situation in the country under control, considering foreign intelligence services’ attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

"Do not relax in any case. I understand and I see that you monitor, watch the situation and react properly on the main issues - good job! But you must realize that intelligence agencies with huge experience work against us today," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Security Council.