More than 50% of Haikou's adult population complete COVID-19 vaccination

HAIKOU, May 18. /TASS/. Over 1.12 million people over the age of 18 in Hainan's Haikou received two dozes of the coronavirus vaccine. According to www.hinews.cn, this is more than 51% of the total adult population of the city.

According to the news outlet, another 530,000 adult residents of Haikou (population reaches about 2.87 million people) received the first coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccination of the Hainan population (about 9.44 million) began in December 2020. As of the end of April, over 63% (about 6 million) of the island residents received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, about 13% (1.22 million) completed the vaccination process. By June, the local authorities plan to vaccinate 75% of the province's population.

Since April 13, foreigners living on Hainan, as well as residents of the special administrative regions of Hong Kong (Xianggang) and Macao have also had the opportunity to sign up for a coronavirus vaccination in Haikou.