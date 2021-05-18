Air raid sirens sound in southern Israel, army says

TASS, May 18. Air raid sirens sounded early on Tuesday in southern Israel, warning citizens about new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the IDF reported, noting that this was in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, located near the border with the coastal enclave.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed, hundreds were injured. The Palestinian side lost 200 people and over 1,300 others were injured only in the Gaza Strip during the week of bomb attacks.