US calls for talks on demarcating Armenian-Azerbaijani border

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke separately over the phone on Monday with Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, calling for talks on demarcating the border between the two countries, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"He [Sullivan] expressed concern over recent tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and emphasized that military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative. He welcomed the ongoing communication between the two sides and both leaders’ commitment to resolving this issue peacefully. In addition, he underscored the need for the two countries to conduct formal discussions to demarcate their international border," the statement reads.