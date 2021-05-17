Ceasefire in Gaza not on the agenda for now, says Israeli radio quoting source

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is not up for discussion for now, since the goals of the Israeli operation in the Palestinian enclave have not been achieved as of yet, KAN Radio reported referring to an Israeli source.

A ceasefire is out of the question until the goals of the operation are achieved, the source said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Benjamin Netanyahu was on Monday holding a meeting on security issues with the leadership of defense and law enforcement agencies against the background of continuing missile strikes at Israeli cities from the Gaza Strip. According to Kan Radio, the decision has been made to cancel classes at schools in central and southern parts of Israel in the coming few days.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed, hundreds were injured, the Palestinian side reports more than 200 fatalities and over 1,300 wounded since the beginning of the current escalation with Israel.