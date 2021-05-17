190 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel within 12 hours

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip radicals have fired 190 rockets at Israeli cities in 12 hours starting at 7 AM Moscow/local time; 25 more rockets exploded in the enclave before they crossed the border, the Israel Defense Force press service reported Monday.

"Between 7 AM and 7 PM, 190 rocket launches were registered from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory; 25 rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome system intercepted dozens of rockets," the Military said.

The missile exchange between the IDF and Gaza militias has continued since May 10. According to the latest reports, at least 10 Israelis were killed and hundreds were injured, while over 200 Palestinians died and over 1,300 were injured.