Israeli military chief orders to continue strikes after Gaza radicals’ new rocket attacks

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. The chief of the Israeli General Staff ordered the troops to continue strikes on radicals’ military facilities in the Gaza Strip, following new rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave, Army Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told a briefing for foreign journalists on Monday.

"The chief of the General Staff held a meeting on evaluating the situation, following continued rocket bombardments of Israel from the Gaza Strip. A decision was made to continue the strikes on terrorist installations in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Army spokesperson said.

The Israeli forces struck 110 of the radicals’ facilities in the Palestinian enclave in the past night in response to continued rocket bombardments of the Jewish state. The strikes "mostly targeted a network of Hamas underground tunnels," the spokesperson specified.

An Israeli naval ship and an army drone struck a group of Hamas militants on Monday as they were deploying "a small submarine" the Palestinian radicals were using "as a new type of submersible weapon capabilities," the spokesperson said. The target was struck on the Mediterranean shore at the time while Hamas naval forces were deploying the sub for its submergence to carry out an attack, he specified.

The Palestinian radicals have fired no less than 50 rockets on Israel from the enclave in the past few hours, Conricus said.

"Overall, terrorists from Gaza have launched 3,200 rockets on Israel since the start [of the escalation on May 10]. No less than 50 rockets have been fired on Israeli cities in the past few hours," the spokesperson said, confirming that a rocket had hit a building in the city of Ashdod in the country’s south.

According to reports from Israel’s state radio Kan, eight Israelis were wounded in the Ashdod rocket attack.