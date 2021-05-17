Polish secret services detain suspect on charges of spying for Russia

WARSAW, May 17. /TASS/. Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained a Polish citizen identified as Marcin K. (the family name is not disclosed in accordance with the country's laws) on the suspicion of spying for Russian secret services and passing military secrets, the spokesman for the ministry coordinating the activity of Polish secret services, Stalnislaw Zaryn, told the media on Monday.

"On May 5, 2021 Internal Security Service agents detained a 43-year-old man on the suspicion of spying. According to the evidence gathered by the ISA this Polish citizen had worked for Russian special services," he said.

The investigators argue that the suspected performed tasks set to him. In particular, he passed to Russian special services information and materials from the military industry and also information about Polish legal entities and Polish citizens.

The detainee has reportedly agreed with the charges. A court has remanded him in custody for three months. Investigators have carried out searches, questioned witnesses and gathered material evidence and documents. All details of the case are secret.