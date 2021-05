TEL AVIV, May 16. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip have fired 3,100 missiles since May 10, with 1,210 of them being intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Hamas and Islamic Jihad have fired 3,100 rockets from Gaza in the past 7 days. That's the highest daily rate of rocket fire that Israel has faced in the history of the country," it said, adding that 450 missile crashed into Gaza and 1,210 missile were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.