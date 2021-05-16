Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls on UN to interfere in Middle East conflict

CAIRO, May 16. /TASS/. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns Israel’s actions against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and on the West Bank and calls on the international community, primarily on the United Nations Security Council, to interfere in the conflict, as follows from a resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers after an online conference on Sunday.

"Having reviewed the latest developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, <…> the OIC condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attacks launched by Israel, the occupying authority, against the Palestinian people and their land and holy sites," the document reads.

The organization demanded "a stop to all violations being carried out by Israel, the occupying authority, including disrespect for the holy sites."

Israel’s policy in East Jerusalem, in particular in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood was condemned as a system of racial segregation.

The OIC said it "holds Israel, the occupying authority, fully responsible for the deterioration of the situation caused by its systematic crimes against the Palestinian people <…> , in particular, the extensive barbaric military attack on the besieged Gaza Strip."

The OIC emphasized "the responsibility of the Security Council to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation’s barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people" and condemned UNSC’ inertness on that matter.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

The Palestinian side reports 202 killed and some 5,600 wounded during the current escalation with Israel. As many as 181 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and 21 more on the West Bank.