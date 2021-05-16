Ceasefire in Gaza Strip was not on agenda of Israeli cabinet’s meeting - radio

TEL AVIV, May 16. /TASS/. A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was not on the agenda of Sunday’s four-hour meeting of Israel’s cabinet, the Kan radio station said citing an Israeli official.

According to the official, there was no such proposal.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.