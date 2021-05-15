Ukrainian armed forces open fire near disengagement section in Petrovskoye, DPR reports

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen opened fire using grenade launchers in the direction of the Petrovskoye settlement on the line of contact in a disengagement section with the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the Donetsk News Agency reported citing representatives of the DPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC).

According to the DPR representatives, the Ukrainian armed forces began shelling at 14:20 from the area of the Starognatovka village controlled by Kiev. They launched 20 grenades using an automatic grenade launcher and four grenades using an anti-tank grenade launcher, the DPR representatives reported.

A framework agreement on the disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in September 2016. Under the deal, security zones should be created at three sections of the line of contact, namely outside Zolotoye, Stanitsa Luganskaya and Petrovskoye. The disengagement process was completed in all the areas. However, Kiev’s forces have been reported to be deploying their troops and military hardware at Petrovskoye and Zolotoye.