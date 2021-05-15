Hamas fires dozens of rockets towards Tel Aviv - Palestinian radio station

CAIRO, May 15. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas organization, which controls the Gaza Strip, has said it had fired dozens of rockets towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, the Palestinian radio station Donia Al-Watan reported on Saturday.

According to the radio station, the rockets were fired from the coastal enclave at 13:30 local time (coincides with Moscow time) in response to recent casualties and destruction, in particular in a refugee camp west of Gaza City, where, according to the latest data, 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

A TASS correspondent earlier reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

The exchange of missile attacks between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The Gaza Health Ministry earlier said that 139 Palestinians, including 39 minors and 22 women, had been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, and more than 1,000 people were wounded. Strikes by Palestinian radicals reportedly killed at least nine Israelis.