Israeli forces say they destroyed Gaza office of Hamas security chief

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Twitter post on Saturday they had destroyed the Gaza office of the Hamas security chief.

"Tawfiq Abu Naim is Head of Hamas' Security Forces. We just struck his office that he was using for military infrastructure command & control," IDF said.

The clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers were triggered by an Israeli court’s ruling to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood where they had been living for over half a century and hand the property over to Jewish resettlers on the grounds that these homes had belonged to them before 1948.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes that have continued since May 10 have killed 126 Palestinians and left no less than 950 others wounded. Palestinian radicals’ rocket attacks on Israeli cities have killed at least nine Israelis, according to reports.