Ukraine extends sanctions against group of Russian citizens, companies

KIEV, May 14. /TASS/. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has extended sanctions against a number of companies and individuals in the Russian Federation. Secretary of the NSDC Alexei Danilov announced this at a briefing on Friday following the Council’s meeting.

"We have extended the sanctions, which expire in May, against a certain number of Russian citizens and citizens of Ukraine and Russian companies," Danilov said. He did not elaborate.

Ukraine began to impose sanctions against Russia after the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation and the start of the conflict in Donbass.

The NSDC is authorized to make the decision on the application of restrictions and after that the head of state puts them into force by his decree.

For the first time, Ukraine introduced anti-Russian sanctions on September 16, 2015. The list initially included 388 individuals and 105 legal entities. In particular, the list comprised Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, ex-Speaker of the State Duma, and now head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, former heads of the Telecom and Mass Communications Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry Nikolai Nikiforov and Alexander Tkachev, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of A Just Russia political party Sergei Mironov. In addition, they touched upon the workers of a number of Russian media outlets.