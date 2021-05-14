India’s coronavirus cases surpass 24 million, health ministry says

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. Medical workers in India recorded 343,144 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the number of infected people nationwide has reached 24,046,809, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Friday.

India has recorded more than 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three weeks in a row, since April 22. In May, this figure exceeded 400,000 five times. On May 12, the ministry said that India’s coronavirus cases had surpassed 23 million.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities grew by 4,000 in the past 24 hours reaching 262,317. Recoveries grew by 344,776 rising to 20,079,599.

As of Friday morning, 3,704,893 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment. Active cases account for 15.65% of the total number of infected people. About 80% of patients are undergoing treatment in 12 states - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,027,162 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total number of vaccinated citizens reaching 179,298,584.