Over 500 residential buildings razed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. Over 500 residential buildings have been completely destroyed in Israeli missile and artillery strikes since May 10, the Gaza Strip Housing Ministry reported Thursday.

"Over 500 units of residential fund in the Strip were completely destroyed by the Israeli aggression. Over 2,500 units were partially destroyed," the Ministry said, according to the local media.

According to the Ministry, 58 state facilities were significantly damaged, including schools, medical centers and desalination stations. The airstrikes also significantly damaged the enclave’s roads and power lines, which led to blackouts in several cities.