Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss tensions on Armenian border

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov on Thursday to discuss an aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed the need for strict compliance with the ceasefire.

"In the light of the worsening situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border the Russian side, just as earlier in the course of the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan, confirmed the need for the strict observance of truce and impeccable compliance with other provisions of the trilateral statements by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the Foreign Ministry's statement runs. "The importance was stressed of settling such incidents exclusively by political and diplomatic methods. The readiness was expressed to provide all-round assistance to systematic normalization of the situation in the Southern Caucasus."

Armenia's Defense Minister on Wednesday said that early in the morning Azerbaijani forces tried to carry out "certain work" in a border district of Syunik for the purpose of "correcting the border." As a result of measures taken by the Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani military stopped these works. Negotiations are underway on settling the dispute. In the evening of the same day Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, convened a meeting of the Security Council to describe the incident as an encroachment on Armenia's territory. He said that Azerbaijani forces crossed the state border to move 3.5 kilometers inside the country's territory.

After the end of hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh in the autumn of last year, when Baku took over seven districts neighboring on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian border was drawn next to the Syunik Region.