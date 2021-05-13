Situation on border section in southernmost Armenia remains unchanged, Yerevan says

YEREVAN, May 13. / TASS /. The situation at the Sev Lich border section in the southernmost Armenian Syunik Province, where the incident took place the day before, has not changed overnight, Armenia’s Defense Ministry stated, noting that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to negotiate.

"The situation remains the same, we continue to negotiate," according to the republic’s defense ministry.

On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning, Azerbaijan's forces tried to carry out "a certain effort" in one of Syunik’s border regions in order to "adjust the border." As the ministry stated, the measures taken by the Armenian forces made the Azerbaijani servicemen halt these works. Negotiations to resolve the situation are underway.

In the evening of the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting of the republic's Security Council, during which he slammed these events as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani forces crossed the country’s border, going 3.5 km deep.

Last autumn, after the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, some seven regions surrounding the area came under Baku's control. Thus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was moved close to the Syunik Province.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.