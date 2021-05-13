{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Situation on border section in southernmost Armenia remains unchanged, Yerevan says

On May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijan's forces had tried to carry out "a certain effort" in one of Armenian Syunik Province's border regions in order to "adjust the border"

YEREVAN, May 13. / TASS /. The situation at the Sev Lich border section in the southernmost Armenian Syunik Province, where the incident took place the day before, has not changed overnight, Armenia’s Defense Ministry stated, noting that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to negotiate.

Armenia’s acting PM castigates border incident as Azerbaijani provocation

"The situation remains the same, we continue to negotiate," according to the republic’s defense ministry.

On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning, Azerbaijan's forces tried to carry out "a certain effort" in one of Syunik’s border regions in order to "adjust the border." As the ministry stated, the measures taken by the Armenian forces made the Azerbaijani servicemen halt these works. Negotiations to resolve the situation are underway.

In the evening of the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting of the republic's Security Council, during which he slammed these events as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani forces crossed the country’s border, going 3.5 km deep.

Last autumn, after the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, some seven regions surrounding the area came under Baku's control. Thus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was moved close to the Syunik Province.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.

Over 80 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — health ministry
The Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following the outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May
RDIF: Vaccination with Sputnik V enables San Marino to reduce COVID-19 cases to zero level
There was no cases of infection registered since May 4th
Russia has nothing to do with cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "the US refuses to cooperate in battling cybercrime"
Biden confident he will meet with Putin
US President also noted that there is no evidence that Russia is involved in the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline fuel pipeline operator
Syrian, Russian military kill 338 terrorists in Syria since April 23
Russian and Syrian forces have also found 26 arms caches with over 21.5 tonnes of ammunition and 7 tonnes of other equipment and property of terrorists, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria told
Press review: Why Blinken is visiting Kiev and G7 backs out of showdown with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 6th
Press review: Will Russia toughen gun laws after Kazan and Israel, Hamas step up attacks
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 12
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Russian Navy frigate sets off for Russia’s northwest to test breakthrough missile weapons
On May 8-9, the Admiral Gorshkov took part in the festivities on the occasion of WWII Victory Day
Russia ranks among world’s top six bio-tech powers, says PM
Russian specialists have already registered four coronavirus vaccines, the prime minister noted
Russia ready to step up efforts for settling Israeli-Palestinian conflict — ministry
Russian deputy foreign minister discussed the issue with ambassadors of Palestine and Jordan
Palestinian radicals announce launch of 100 rockets towards Israel’s Beersheba
The attack came in response to Israel’s air strikes on residential houses in the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s Dunya Al Watan news portal reported
Russia expels Romanian diplomat in response to Bucharest’s actions
Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry stated that the expelled Russian diplomat’s activities and actions "contradict the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
PM compares new megascience installations to USSR-era nuclear project
They include the NICA complex in Dubna, the Siberian Ring Source of Photons in Novosibirsk and the high-flux PIK reactor in the Leningrad Region
Press review: Clear agenda key to Putin-Biden summit and Jerusalem violence jolts Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 11
Putin says there can be no forgiveness for those who ‘again nurture aggressive plans’
Russia will firmly safeguard its national interests, said Russian President
Situation with coronavirus stable in Russia - Putin
Around 21.5 mln Russians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus
Putin plans to attend SPIEF plenary session in person - Kremlin
Earlier Russian President said that he had developed a good level of antibodies after receiving a coronavirus vaccine
Russia’s latest MiG-35 multirole fighter at final stage of trials, says defense contractor
The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group
Lavrov, Blinken discuss Russia-US summit, agree to meet in Reykjavik
The sides also touched upon the interaction between the two countries in the Arctic Council - in particular, in regards to the upcoming Russian presidency in the organization, which will begin on May 20
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea
After the foreign military plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield
Foreign diplomats offer condolences in wake of Kazan school shooting
Eight people were killed in the shooting and twenty more were wounded
Kazan school shooter taken into custody for two months
The shooting killed nine and left 23 wounded
Russia rejects US media fabrications on link to cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline
Moscow does not conduct "malicious" activity in the virtual space, the country's Embassy in Washington, DC said
Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk accused of high treason
Medvedchuk described the charges as political persecution, stressing that he would stay in Ukraine and seek justice
Russian Su-27 fighters shadow French tactical aircraft over Black Sea
There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace
Putin repeatedly made Russia's stance on Open Skies Treaty clear — Kremlin
The Russian president on Tuesday submitted to the lower house a bill on the denunciation of the treaty
Israel-Palestine conflict may develop into full-scale war, says analyst
In the early hours of May 11, as the Israeli army said, Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip launched more than 200 missiles towards the Jewish State
Russia ready to deliver Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey — Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is ready to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to Ankara
Kremlin seeks assurances Ukrainian opposition figure’s case not politically motivated
Prominent Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been charged with high treason, did not ask Russia for assistance, the spokesman said
Slovakia to start vaccinating with Sputnik V in coming days - deputy PM
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine received excellent results of trials at a laboratory in Hungary, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Igor Matovic noted
Militant who resisted arrest killed in Crimea — FSB
Urgent investigative actions and active search measures are now being carried out
Putin orders swift clampdown on use of weapons after Kazan school shooting — Kremlin
The problem is that sometimes hunting weapons are registered as small arms, which in some countries are used as assault rifles, the spokesman explained
UN chief Guterres encourages staff to get vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V against COVID
Antonio Guterres is set to take off for a visit to Russia on Tuesday
Russia’s sole aircraft carrier may get latest radio-technical equipment
A source in the domestic defense industry told TASS that the new equipment integrates Russian electronics and has not undergone full-scale trials yet
Several cities in Gaza under Israel’s missile strikes - Palestinian radio
According to Saut Al-Aqsa, coastal strip cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis are currently under the missile fire of the Israeli military, while at least three missiles were reported to explode in the city of Jabalia, in the north of Gaza
Kazan shooter, his family had no problems with law — ombudsperson
The office of Tatarstan’s commissioner on children’s rights has been unable to establish contact with the gunman’s parents
Nine killed in Kazan school shooting
According to a TASS source in the law enforcement agencies, on Tuesday an individual opened fire at school No. 175
Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army
Since Monday, the Israeli army and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have continued to exchange rocket attacks in the wake of riots at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, where more than 700 Palestinians were injured
Over 1,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since start of escalation
Since Monday, five people have been killed in a rocket attack carried out from Gaza
Kids jump out of school windows in Kazan to escape active shooter
A law enforcement source told TASS that two people had opened fire in Kazan’s School Number 175
China shares Russia's alarm over US research into biological weapons
The Chinese diplomat said that given the current situation, the United States must agree to the creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would ensure the effective exchange of crucial biotechnological information with other countries
Putin’s team win 13-9 in Night Hockey League gala match
President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel watched the match at the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi along with a crowd of spectators
Kazan school attacker acted alone — authorities
Earlier reports suggested there were two assailants
Putin submits bill to lower house on denouncing Open Skies Treaty
An explanatory note says that the Treaty contributed to building trust in the military field
ISS orbital altitude to increase by 350 m before Soyuz manned spacecraft’s arrival
As Roscosmos specified, the maneuver will be conducted by a Progress MS-16 space freighter
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French naval ship in Black Sea
Before that, the French corvette entered the Black Sea in November 2019
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts three French military planes over Black Sea
On May 12, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center said
Russian Black Sea Fleet warships beef up naval presence over NATO’s increased activity
Speaking about the recent large-scale drills in Crimea, the Southern Military District commander praised the inter-fleet transit of a tactical taskforce of three artillery and eight amphibious assault ships from the Caspian to the Black Sea and back as ‘a remarkable event’
US seeks to narrow agenda of talks with Russia on strategic stability, says top diplomat
There is no clarity on the agenda of the Russia-US summit yet, according to the Russian foreign minister
