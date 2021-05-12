Erdogan, Putin discuss situation in Jerusalem over phone — NTV channel

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed situation in Jerusalem and the general environment in the zone of the Arab-Israeli conflict in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the NTV channel reported.

The Turkish president pointed out that a "similar stance of Turkey and Russia on the issue [of status] of Jerusalem is an important message" in the context of resolving this issue. He noted the importance of statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding settling the Jerusalem problem based on UN decisions and the two-state solution.