Israeli premier vows to make Hamas pay ‘heavy price’ for rocket attacks

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Tuesday evening that Hamas militants would pay a ‘heavy price’ for their rocket attacks on the Jewish state’s territory.

"The Israeli Defense Force struck hundreds of terrorist targets," he said. "We have killed dozens of terrorists, including high-ranking commanders. We bombed headquarters, destroyed buildings and towers. We continue to strike with our full might. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have already paid and will continue to pay a heavy price for their attack."

Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, said the Israeli military had struck over 500 targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed dozens of radicals.

According to Israel, Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli cities continued since Monday night. Air raid sirens wailed in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Sderot, as well as in many other towns in areas bordering the Gaza Strip. Dozens of Israelis were injured in the attack. Moreover, two women were killed in the shelling of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

In response, Israel carried out numerous airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. According to the health ministry of Gaza, about 30 people, including 10 children, were killed and over 150 injured.