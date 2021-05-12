Palestinian radicals announce launch of 100 rockets towards Israel’s Beersheba

CAIRO, May 12. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the radical Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said early on Wednesday it had launched 100 rockets towards the Israeli city of Beersheba, Palestine’s Dunya Al Watan news portal reported.

The attack came in response to Israel’s air strikes on residential houses in the Gaza Strip, it said.

Meanwhile, a massive missile strike from Gaza targeted one of Tel Aviv districts early on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

According to the report, numerous blasts were heard in the sky. Air raid sirens continue to wail in the city.

Shortly after, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) resumed their airstrikes on key facilities of Gaza Strip radicals on Wednesday night following a large-scale rocket attack targeting central Israel.

"In the past few hours, the Israeli Defense Forces struck a significant number of important terrorist targets in the entire Gaza Strip. At the moment, the strikes continue," the IDF said in a statement.