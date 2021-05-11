Kazakh first president sends telegram of condolences to Putin after Kazan school shooting

NUR-SULTAN, May 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Tuesday sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the shooting attack on a school in Kazan.

"It was a deep regret to hear the sad news about the death of children and adults in the tragedy at school No. 175 in Kazan. I share the pain of bereavement and offer my sincere condolences to the families of those killed. I wish the soonest recovery and return to their families to those injured," the telegram reads.

According to Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), an armed attacker opened gunfire at Kazan’s school No. 175 on Tuesday morning. Eight people were killed and twenty-one more were wounded. The attacker, a 19-year-old former student of that school, was detained. A counter-terrorist operation in underway in the area. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on massacre charges.