UN chief Guterres hopes to strengthen relations with Russia after his Moscow visit

UN, May 11. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes his upcoming visit to Moscow will provide for stronger relations between Russia and the international organization.

"I received an invitation to visit Moscow for the annual discussions with the Russian leadership and of course I have gladly accepted [it]," Guterres said speaking to Russian media outlets ahead of his visit to Moscow.

He said that "the Russian Federation is a founder of the United Nations and simultaneously a permanent member of the Security Council, and an essential pillar of the work of the UN."

"It is my objective that this visit contributes to the strengthening of the very important cooperation between the Russian Federation and the UN in all areas of the UN activity, be it in peace and security in all its dimensions, be it in sustainable development…, and the human rights," Guterres added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to take off for a visit to Russia on Tuesday and is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.