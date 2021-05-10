Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

BISHKEK, May 10. /TASS/. The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the amount of 20,000 doses was delivered to Kyrgyzstan on Monday, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and Social Development told TASS on Monday.

"Today the second batch of Sputnik V was delivered in the amount of 20,000 doses," a spokesman for the ministry said. In April, 20,000 doses of the vaccine were also brought to the country from Russia. In total, Kyrgyzstan expects to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia.

On March 19, Kyrgyzstan received the first 150,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine from China. In total, about 41,000 of the country’s residents have been vaccinated at the moment. Bishkek also expects to receive another 405,000 doses of various vaccines in May under the international COVAX mechanism.

Kyrgyzstan, with a total population of around 6.5 mln people, has seen three waves of the pandemic. The first - at the end of June 2020, when doctors registered 900 - 1,600 cases daily. The second wave was confirmed in late 2020 when the number of new cases reached around 300 per day. The third wave is in progress - the state of emergency declared in March 2020 continues to operate in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 98,000 cases have been identified in the country, 1,600 of them died and 91,800 recovered.

