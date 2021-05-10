Putin supports agreements between Bishkek and Dushanbe during talks with Japarov

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, supported the agreements between Bishkek and Dushanbe on resolving the situation on the border and confirmed Moscow's readiness to help further stabilize the situation, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Taking into account the recent talks in Moscow with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Vladimir Putin expressed support for the agreements reached between Bishkek and Dushanbe on resolving the situation in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area by political and diplomatic means," the statement said.

Vladimir Putin also invited Sadyr Japarov to pay a working visit to Russia. The invitation was accepted, the press service said.

It was reported earlier that President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited Moscow last week, where he held talks with Putin. The leaders discussed the situation in the region and issues of bilateral relations.