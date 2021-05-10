Russian citizen Kryuchkov US hearing postponed for two weeks

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. The verdict on Russian Egor Kryuchkov, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hack Tesla's computer network, has been postponed until May 24, according to court documents in the state of Nevada.

As stated in the court materials, Kryuchkov’s defense asked the court to postpone the sentencing scheduled for May 10, which would allow the lawyers to collect the necessary documentation and prepare for the hearing. The prosecution had no objections. The court decided to postpone the meeting until May 24, 10:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time).

The US Department of Justice announced last August that Kryuchkov was detained in Los Angeles, California, on charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage a protected computer. In mid-March, Kryuchkov pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hack into Tesla's computer network. According to the investigation, Kryuchkov hoped to steal data from the company's network, and then engage in extortion, threatening to disclose the information.