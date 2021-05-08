Putin: Russia to fully support Tajikistan during its SCO Chairmanship

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia will do its utmost to back Tajikistan during its chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Moscow on Saturday.

"Tajikistan is hosting a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this year, heading this organization throughout a year. We will do everything that depends on us, on Russia, to support you in this work," the Russian leader promised.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international assembly. Its permanent members are eight countries, namely Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey have a status of SCO dialogue partners. Since 2004, the SCO has been an observer at the UN General Assembly. In 2020, Tajikistan took over the SCO chairmanship from Russia.