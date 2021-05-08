Armenian Parliament votes for changes to Electoral Code

YEREVAN, May 7. /TASS/. The National Assembly of Armenia has cast 81 votes for changes to the Electoral Code. A session of the parliament was aired live by local news portals on Friday.

"Some 81 individuals voted for [it]. There were 0 against [it] and 0 abstaining. The decision is clear," President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan asserted.

Thus, the passing vote threshold for parties has been lowered from 5% to 4%. Simultaneously, the percentage threshold for blocs has been raised - for three-party blocks it will amount to 8%, while it will be 10% for blocs of more than four parties.

Broadcasts of election debates on the public TV have been enshrined in law, the list of budgetary expenses will be expanded, an opportunity of increasing the number of lawmakers in the National Assembly will be significantly decreased.