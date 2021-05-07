Amid foreign pressures Minsk to step up military cooperation with Russia — prime minister

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. Belarus has been strengthening its armed forces and stepping up military cooperation with Russia amid external pressures and intervention in its internal affairs, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday at a special ceremony devoted to the 76th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We will be strengthening the armed forces’ capabilities and the system of collective security and expanding military cooperation with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. No one should have any doubts that peace and security on Belarusian soil will be firmly protected further on," the Belarusian news agency BelTA quotes Golovchenko as saying.

"We are well aware the effectiveness of the system of international security is dwindling. Military activity is growing around the world. An unprecedented surge of militarization is observed in Europe. Even neutral countries are involved in the arms race and military preparations," the Belarusian prime minister said. "All this is happening against a backdrop of some countries’ meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign states by means of political ultimatums and economic blackmail."

Golovchenko pointed to the risks of hybrid wars, which tend to enter into a hot phase.

"Belarus was just one step away from this scenario. But the blitzkrieg failed. Those who think they are masters of the world and their minions proved unable to make us give in," he stated.

Golovchenko stressed that "these days there have been ever more frequent calls from abroad we should not celebrate Victory Day."

"We are being advised to follow in the Europeans’ footsteps to mark a day of memory and reconciliation. In some places it is called a day of remembrance and mourning. Also, we are being called for something very close to repentance," Golovchenko said. "We would like to make a reply here in this hall, where medals of soldiers of that war are shining brightly. We mourn for the victims, we remember the horrors of that war and we have turned an attentive ear to the requests for reconciliation. As far as repentance is concerned, to repent is the duty of those who brought suffering and destruction to our land and who unleashed genocide of the Belarusian people," Golovchenko said. "Nobody will ever manage to take our Victory away from us. We are united. Popular unity rests upon the heroic history of the unconquered Belarusian people and the sacrosanct memory of the Great Victory.".