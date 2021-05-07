Belarusian top diplomat slams attempts to falsify history

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. Belarus condemns some countries’ attempts to falsify history, as well as the demolition of monuments to those who liberated Europe from Nazism, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told reporters on Friday.

"We condemn and find such actions as unacceptable. Together with our allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and our partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), we regularly adopt statements against the distortion of history and the demolition of monuments to the victims of World War II," the Belarusian top diplomat pointed out. "In fact, from the standpoint of common sense, what is happening with historical monuments in many countries surprises me," Makei added.

According to him, "Belarusian history is quite controversial, too." "People differ in their attitudes to national heroes and historical figures. However, the Belarusian authorities have never allowed any of the country’s monuments to be destroyed," he stated. "We need to tell the young generation, the public about our history. However, there is a need to do it impartially and to avoid attaching any labels," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

Makei slammed speculation that the Belarusian government’s opponents are making with regard to Victory Day as blasphemy. "It is a sacred date. That said, the statements that these fugitives are making seem blasphemous to me because they call for celebrating the date in their own way. It gives them an excuse to express their attitude to the so-called regime," Makei noted.