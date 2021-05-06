Ukrainian top diplomat says plans to discuss with Blinken purchases of US weapons

NEW YORK CITY, May 6. /TASS/. Issues of purchases of US weapons will be raised during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Kuleba said Ukraine wanted to purchase air defense systems and anti-sniper technology. "I want to make it clear that it's not only about receiving it from the United States, but also about buying it from the United States," Ukraine’s top diplomat said.

"We want this partnership to work both ways. It should be mutually beneficial," he stressed.

Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday and plans to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday. He is also expected to have talks with the Ukrainian foreign minister and with Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. According to the US Department of State, the visit is geared to demonstrate US’ support to Ukraine.