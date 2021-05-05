Palestinian top diplomat vows to carry on cooperation with Russia on COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Palestine is interested in continuing to cooperate with Russia on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"We were able to provide our people with 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V jab. We hope that in the near future, we will be able to provide even more. We will cooperate with Russia in this sphere," he pledged.

Al Malki thanked Russia for its aid to Palestinians in the fight against the pandemic. "The Russian jab was the first vaccine to reach the Palestinian territories, and we believe that such cooperation will continue," the minister added.