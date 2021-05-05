One killed, six injured in Israeli airstrike on Syria — TV

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and six injured in Israel’s airstrike on a warehouse in the Syrian port city of Latakia, the Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Those injured include a mother and a child.

According to Al Ekhbariya, the attack targeted a warehouse where plastic goods were stored.

In turn, Syria’s SANA news agency reported that the country’s missile defenses were repelling an airstrike in Latakia governorate and the northwestern Syrian city of Masyaf (Hama governorate).