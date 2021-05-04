Turkey reports decline in COVID-19 cases in resort cities — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 4./TASS/. Turkey sees a decline in coronavirus cases in coastal cities popular with the tourists, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told TASS on Tuesday.

"A decline in the incidence rate continues in our coastal cities popular with Russian and other foreign tourists," the ambassador said, citing as an example the rate of a decrease in the incidence rate in Antalya in the week to April 30, which made up 35% week-on-week. "We seek to reduce the number of infections to 5,000 by May 17," the diplomat added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a full lockdown across the country from April 29 until May 17 amid the COVID-19 spread.

"From 7.00 p.m. on April 29 until 5.00 a.m. on May 17 a full lockdown will be imposed. All offices, work places, besides those especially mentioned by the Interior Ministry, will be shut down. Inter-city trips will be carried out upon a compulsory permission, public transport will work at a 50% capacity," Erdogan said.

A curfew does not apply to foreign tourists.

COVID-19 tests for Russian tourists

Turkey may consider canceling coronavirus tests for Russian tourists when more people get vaccine jabs across Russia, Mehmet Samsar told TASS

"In the future, when the level of vaccination in Russia grows and the Sputnik V vaccine starts to be used in Turkey, canceling coronavirus tests for Russian tourists upon their entry in Turkey may be put on the agenda," the diplomat said.

From April 15 through June 1, Russia is limiting regular air service with Turkey due to a new coronavirus outbreak there. The number of flights was reduced to two per week on a mutual basis.