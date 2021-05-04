OSCE SMM to Ukraine reports ceasefire violations in disengagement area

KIEV, May 4./TASS/. Monitors from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine have recorded ceasefire violations in the area of the disengagement of forces and equipment in Donbass, the mission said in its daily report issued on Tuesday.

"The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the latter area," it said.

In the Donetsk region, "between the evenings of 30 April and 3 May, the SMM recorded 287 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 95 ceasefire violations in the region," the report said. As for the Lugansk region, "the Mission recorded 166 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions" during the same period of time.

A framework agreement on the disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in September 2016. Under the deal, security zones should be created at three sections of the line of contact, namely outside Zolotoye, Stanitsa Luganskaya and Petrovskoye.

On July 22, 2020, the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine coordinated the introduction of additional measures to ensure a ceasefire starting on July 27, 2020. They include a ban on launching attacks and intelligence and sabotage activities, a ban on the use of any type of aircraft, on shooting, including sniper fire, as well as a ban on stationing heavy weapons in populated localities. One of the main points of the agreement is the use of disciplinary measures for violating the truce, while retaliatory fire in the event of an attack is allowed only after direct command orders.