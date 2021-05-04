Sputnik V jab to help raise vaccination rate in Turkey, says ambassador

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The use of the Russian Sputnik V jab in Turkey will help raise the vaccination level and produce a positive effect on the epidemiological situation in the country, Turkey’s Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency," the ambassador noted.

"In the coming days, we will become witnesses to a further growth in the vaccination rate with the appearance of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey," the envoy said.

Over the past few weeks, Turkey has taken a number of measures to fight the unfavorable epidemic situation in the country, including imposing a curfew, the ambassador stressed.

"Simultaneously, the population’s inoculation against COVID-19 swiftly continues. Turkey where about 24 million jabs have been made as of May 1 is among the world’s leading states by the vaccination rate. As of May 3, we hold the ninth place in the world by the size of the population inoculated with both vaccine doses per 100 people. We are in seventh place in the world by the number of vaccines used," the diplomat pointed out.

The Turkish authorities have introduced an all-out lockdown across the country from April 29 to May 17 over a surge in coronavirus cases. All the offices and workplaces have been closed, except for those specially stipulated by the Interior Ministry. Inter-urban trips require mandatory permission while public transport operates at half-capacity.