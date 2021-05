MEXICO CITY, May 4. /TASS/. The number of fatalities from a subway accident in the Mexican capital has risen to 27, Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum said at a press conference on Tuesday.

A rail overpass carrying a train collapsed near the Olivos station in the capital’s south on Monday at 22:25 local time (06:25 on Tuesday Moscow time). As a result, two train cars plummeted about 10 meters. Removal of the debris is underway. The search and rescue operation has been completed.