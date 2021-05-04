India’s coronavirus cases pass 20 mln

NEW DELHI, May 4. /TASS/. As many as 357,229 coronavirus cases were recorded in India in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,282,833, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of new daily cases has been declining in the country for the past three days. The all-time global high of 401,993 new cases was reported in India on May 1. As many as 392,488 cases were confirmed in the country on May 2, and 368,147 cases were identified on May 3.

India’s coronavirus death toll increased by 3,449 to 222,408 in the past day and the number of recoveries rose by 320,289 to 16,613,292. There are currently 3,447,133 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and the third-highest number of fatalities after Brazil.

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in India has exceeded 158 mln, with 1,708,390 people inoculated in the past 24 hours.