TOKYO, May 4. /TASS/. G7 Foreign Ministers agreed to adhere to the idea of denuclearization of North Korea, Japanese top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

"We have agreed to adhere to the goal of complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearization of DPRK," he said, according to Kyodo.

On April 17, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden stated their readiness to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.