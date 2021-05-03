US should be ready for any scenario in Afghanistan, Blinken says

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. Washington should be prepared for any possible development in Afghanistan as the US troops are withdrawn from the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS aired on Sunday.

"Are you prepared for a worst case scenario in Afghanistan, where the U.S. -backed government fails, and the Taliban takes over?" the top US diplomat was asked. He replied, "We have to be prepared for every scenario, and there are a range of them."

"We've been engaged in Afghanistan for 20 years, and we sometimes forget why we went there in the first place, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11. And we did. Just because our troops are coming home doesn't mean we're leaving. We're not. Our embassy's staying, the support that we're giving to Afghanistan when it comes to economic support, development, humanitarian, that that remains. And not only from us, from partners and allies," Blinken continued.

On April 14, 2021, US President Joe Biden announced plans to begin US troop pullout from Afghanistan in May and complete it by September 11, 2021 even though the previous administration headed by Donald Trump signed a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020, vowing to withdraw all American and allied forces by May 1, 2021. Such a backdown from the agreements reached earlier caused sharp discontent in the Taliban who practically said that they believe themselves to be free from the obligations assumed under the Doha agreement in this case.