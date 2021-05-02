No agreement has been reached with Iran on nuclear deal yet, says White House

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. No agreement has been reached with Tehran on the nuclear deal yet, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, adding that the sides still have a "fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps," including over the sanctions-related issues.

"We have not yet reached agreement in Vienna <...>. There is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps, and those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back, they are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon," Sullivan said.

"Our diplomats will keep working at that over the coming weeks to try to arrive at a mutual return to the JCPOA. <...> We are hoping to continue to make progress, and we are hoping ultimately to achieve the objective that [US] President [Joe] Biden has laid out," he added.