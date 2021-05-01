Kyrgyz emergencies ministry to supply humanitarian aid to blocked area

BISHKEK, May 1. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian aid to the Lyayleksky district in the Batkensky region blocked by Tajikistan, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told a briefing in Bishkek on Saturday.

"The Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian assistance to the Lyayleksky district," the deputy minister said.

On Saturday, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beyshenaliyev acknowledged problems with sending medicines and doctors to the Lyayleksky district as the road there had been blocked by Tajikistan. It’s possible to get there only through the Tajik territory.

The Lyayleksky district, Kyrgyzstan’s westernmost territory, is home to nearly 117,000 people. According to its state administration, food reserves in this region will be enough for two days.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after clashes had sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, machine guns and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry, 33 Kyrgyz citizens were killed and more than 120 others were injured in the conflict on the border with Tajikistan. The bulk of casualties are civilians. During the clashes in the republic several dozen buildings were burnt down or destroyed, including a school, a border outpost and a firefighting unit. Nearly 10,000 civilians have been evacuated from the zone of clashes.