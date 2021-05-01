Dushanbe refutes data on Tajik military equipment movement towards border with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, May 1. /TASS/. The report by the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security on the movement of Tajikistan’s military equipment towards the border between the two republics has nothing to do with reality, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"The military equipment is at the original positions on Tajikistan’s territory in accordance with the agreements reached by the Tajik and Kyrgyz sides yesterday," the source said.

According to him, the situation remains under control of the military and is relatively calm.